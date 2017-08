The eastbound offramp from Tennant Way to Talley Way for closed for a while yesterday morning, after a car fire spread to the brush next to the highway. Fire crews were called out at about 10 minutes to 10 yesterday morning, when the fire was reported near the offramp to Talley Way. They say that the car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, also igniting the dry grass and brush. The exit was closed while they got the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation; it’s reported that there may have been a collision prior to the car fire. No injuries were reported.