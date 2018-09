A man living on Beech Street in Longview reports that someone actually drilled a hole in the gas tank of his SUV in an attempt to steal gas. At 7:20 yesterday morning, the man called 911, saying that the suspect was riding off on a bicycle. The man says the suspect was carrying a battery and a drill, also with a trailer on the back of the bike. The man also says that his mother tried to chase the suspect, who has not been identified.