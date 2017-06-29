Portland General Electric is finally getting permission to sell nine large storage tanks that are currently sitting idle at the Port Westward facility near Clatskanie. PGE has been trying to unload the tank farm for some time; the tanks were first built back in 1974, to hold fuel oil for nearby power generation facilities. The decision by the Oregon Public Utilities Commission to allow the sale was delayed for some time, after a large amount of public testimony in opposition. Environmental groups had raised concerns about the buyers, Global Partners, turning the facility into a massive crude oil transfer facility. After analyzing the comments and the proposed sale, PUC officials say that their legal counsel told them that the concerns being raised were outside the scope of their authority, and that there was no real basis to deny the deal. They also said that it was likely that Global Partners would be able to move ahead with the plans, anyway. Columbia Riverkeeper and other groups are dead-set against the sale, claiming that it will increase the risk of oil spills and train derailments. Riverkeeper and the other groups are now awaiting action on a bill in the Oregon Legislature, one that would require increased financial commitment by those transporting crude oil, but that bill is also on some shaky ground.