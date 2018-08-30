The U. S. International Trade Commission is ruling that Canadian paper imports do NOT impact American newsprint producers, so that commission is directing that tariffs that were imposed on those imports should be lifted. The case was started last summer, after NORPAC complained that they were being financially injured by Canadian newsprint that was being “dumped” into the American markets. In yesterday’s ruling, the ITC says that the Canadian paper is not injuring the U. S. producers, and they say that “no antidumping or countervailing duty orders will be issued on this product from Canada.” NORPAC officials say that they’re disappointed by the ruling, claiming that the record clearly contradicts the ITC finding. NORPAC says that they’re still reviewing the decision, and they will assess the next steps in a few weeks, after the written opinion is issued by the ITC. Newspapers across the country cheered the decision, as they contended that the tariffs were raising costs for an industry that’s having severe financial problems.