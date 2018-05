Andy Patrick Mathers, 22, of Longview is under arrest, after he allegedly armed himself with a Taser during a domestic dispute. Kelso Police were called to the 1900 block of Allen Street just after 8 yesterday morning, when Mathers’ brother reported that he had locked himself inside a 5th-wheel trailer, and was armed with the Taser. The brother also noted that Mathers has mental health and drug abuse issues. He left the trailer before police arrived, and started walking through the neighborhood. Officers found Mathers near 19th Avenue and Bates Road, and he was ordered to the ground. Mathers went into a prone position, also dropping the Taser. Mathers was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment; he’s also being served with several warrants.