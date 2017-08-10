Longview Police are looking into an alleged stun-gun attack that took place last night outside of a store on 15th Avenue. A man called 911 shortly after 9 last night, claiming that a woman had tried to taze him as he sat on the sidewalk outside of the store. The man describes the female attacker as a white woman in her 20’s, with blonde hair. The victim says that he doesn’t know the woman, or why she tried to attack him. The man says that the woman took off in a gold Ford Taurus with Oregon plates, driven by a man; the car was last seen heading west on Hemlock Street. The man didn’t appear to be injured; police have not identified any suspects.