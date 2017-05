Sheriff’s Deputies and Kelso Police say that Tasers were deployed in the arrest of Clayton Patrick McJunkin, 33, of Longview, after a threat incident at a home on Barnes Street in Kelso. Deputies and police were called to the home shortly before 9 last night, where a man said that someone else was threatening to assault him. The suspect said that he had a gun, but none was ever seen. Law enforcement arrived on the scene, and they say that McJunkin continued to be belligerent. It’s claimed that McJunkin was threatening, and he challenged the officers to shoot him. A Taser was deployed, and then McJunkin was safely into custody; he’s now being charged with felony harassment and obstructing an officer, with bail currently set at $500.