Longview Police report that a Taser was deployed in the Saturday morning arrest of Gerith Dixon Crow, 28, of Kelso. Longview Police say that they were trying make a warrant arrest at about 11:20 Saturday morning, making a traffic stop in the 300 block of 17th Avenue. They say that two people tried to run from the scene, dropping weapons as they ran. It’s claimed that the driver dropped a pistol, and a set of numchucks was also dropped. Police deployed a Taser, and were eventually able to arrest Crow. He’s now being held without bail on charges of felony drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm. He’s also charged with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and driving while suspended; Crow is also being served with a Department of Corrections warrant. Police plan to obtain a search warrant on the car that Crow was driving, so additional charges are possible.