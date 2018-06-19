Kelso Police say that they had to use a Taser during a theft arrest yesterday morning. Early yesterday morning, Cowlitz County Deputies relayed information on a car theft call, looking for a stolen Jeep. Around 6:30 am, Kelso Police spotted the stolen car at the Lexington Chevron station; they say that the Jeep was occupied by John Jacob Pfister, 36, a local transient. Officers approached the Jeep after they confirmed that it was stolen; it’s claimed that Pfister refused to get out, gripping the steering wheel while declining to comply with orders. After several warnings, one of the officers applied a Taser to Pfister’s shoulder; Pfister was stunned, and that allowed the officers to pull him out of the Jeep. He was cuffed, and then was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. He’s currently being held without bail, awaiting his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court.