Today is the deadline to get applications in for the Athletic Facilities Task Force that the Longview School District is assembling. This ad hoc committee will examine and review all of the athletic facilities in the district, they’ll do a full inventory, and then will assess the condition of each of those facilities. They will research playing surfaces, documenting the pros and cons of each type of surface. The committee will make recommendations to the School Board, also providing information on cost projections, the priority sequence for dealing with the facilities, and possible funding sources and strategies. If you would like to serve on this committee, get your application into the Longview School District offices on Lilac Street by the close of business today.