Two women from Castle Rock are under arrest, after the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force found a large amount of methamphetamine, other drugs and cash at a home on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that Barbara Jensen, 59, and Trista Joplin, 57, were arrested on Tuesday, after a search warrant was served at 1735 Spirit Lake Highway. They say that 326 grams of meth was seized, which translates to 11-1/2 ounces. Deputies say that nearly a gram of cocaine was also seized, along with nine Suboxone strips, and more than $2,600 cash. They say that the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.