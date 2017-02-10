The City of Longview is moving ahead with the imposition of a $20 surcharge on your car tab fee, imposing this fee as the funding mechanism for the city’s Transportation Benefit District, gathering money for street repair. Only two people showed up for the public hearing on the revenue source for the TBD; Bill Beltz is dead set against the fee, saying that the city has its spending priorities wrong. Beltz says that the city should re-direct money away from the Library, Parks and Recreation programs, and should direct those funds to street repairs instead. Shawn Nyman had several questions for the TBD, wondering if there’s a sunset, and why the city wasn’t able to put money toward streets before. After about 45 minutes of input and discussion, the Council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance that imposes the $20 surcharge. Collections of the fee is expected to begin in about six months. City officials project making about $560,000 per year from the fee, with those funds dedicated to street repairs and rehabilitation inside the city limits.