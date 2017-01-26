This evening at 6 pm, the Longview City Council meets for the first time as the Longview Transportation Benefit District. Last month, the Council took action to create the district; under state law, local governments have the ability to form these districts, which have the ability to collect taxes or fees that will then be dedicated to street repair and restoration. At this first meeting, Council members will select Chairperson and a Vice Chairperson, will adopt bylaws, and they will take action on the interlocal agreement between the city and the TBD. They also plan to set a public hearing at 6 pm on February 9th, where the method for funding the TBD will be discussed, with the implementation of a Vehicle License Fee as the preferred option.

The regular City Council meeting starts at 7 pm, with a resolution on that interlocal agreement with the Transportation Benefit District on the agenda. They will also have a public hearing on the amended six-year Transportation Improvement Program, and will also take action on the ordinance that will allow for Farmer’s Markets in residential areas of the city. Under the Mayor’s Report, they will present the results of the Citizens Summit Survey; in the City Manager’s report, the Council will be asked to approve an agreement that connects the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit to the Washington Department of Corrections, along with the application from the Port of Longview, which is applying for a Comprehensive Plan change for the Barlow Point area. Both meetings are open to the public.