Longview Police are investigating a burglary reported yesterday afternoon at the Daily News on 11th Avenue. Workers at the newspaper called LPD at about 1:20 pm, reporting that someone had come in and broken into several vending machines. In their initial report, Longview Police say that there were no signs of forced entry, so it’s speculated that the suspect had an entry card for the building, or they found a door that hadn’t been secured. The suspects got inside, then used tools that they found inside the building to drill out locks on three vending machines, along with a change machine. The damage to the machines and the loss of coins from the machines is estimated to be in the area of a thousand dollars. Police have no suspects at this time, but they did dust for fingerprints. Police also plan to check with the janitorial service, to see when workers were inside.