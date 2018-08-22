The Longview Education Association has a meeting planned at 4 pm today, where the membership will discuss a contract proposal from the Longview School District. After a day-long negotiation session, the LEA bargaining team decided that they could take the district’s offer to the rank-and-file. Union officials say that they decided to take this offer to the membership, since it may be the final offer from the district. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the district is committed to providing a competitive salary for teachers; it’s noted that this is the second year of a two-year contract, which was re-opened when the state came through with “McCleary Fix” money. Longview teachers received an eight-percent pay raise at the beginning of the last school year, and this raise would be on top of that. District officials say that they’re also in a bind financially, as the “McCleary Fix” also includes a substantial loss of levy dollars, starting in the 2019-2020 school year. Prior to this afternoon’s meeting, LEA officials say that “This is as much about respect for our educators, secretaries and classified staff as it is about wage and salary increases.” The union says that a strike vote is still a possibility, depending on the membership reaction to this latest contract offer.

Contract negotiations also continue in the Kalama School District, where similar discussions are being held. The Kalama Education Association met yesterday with district negotiators, and another meeting is planned today. District officials say that progress was made, but no agreement was reached. District officials are expressing optimism that an agreement can be reached before the end of the week.