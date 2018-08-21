The Longview Education Association is planning a rally this morning, prior to another round of contract negotiations with the Longview School District. LEA officials now say that a strike vote will be taken on Wednesday, following today’s negotiation session. Teacher pay is reported to be the main sticking point; the LEA is asking for a 12-percent pay increase, while they say that the district is offering 4 percent. Teachers have been maintaining that the so-called “McCleary Fix” money is supposed to go to teacher salaries, but some districts are taking an alternate view. Longview School District officials are also looking at future projections, claiming that the financial picture is actually pretty grim over the next few years. LEA members say that they think Longview should be the “district of choice” for local teachers, with the highest pay as the largest district in the county. Teachers in Woodland got a raise of nearly 23 percent in this year’s contract, while Kelso teachers received a raise of 8.5 percent. Longview and Kalama remain as the only districts that do not have contracts with their teachers, with school scheduled to begin next week.