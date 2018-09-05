Another day of school is being cancelled in the Longview School District, as mediation sessions continue between Longview Schools, the Longview Education Association, SEIU Local 925 and the LCPEA. The district will continue to serve lunches at Monticello Middle School between noon and 12:30 pm today, available to all children in the district age 18 and under. High school and middle school athletic practices and games continue as scheduled, while district officials say that they’re still hopeful of reaching a settlement in the near future.

The stakes are being stepped up a bit, as Longview School Superintendent Dan Zorn sends a memo out to 12-month employees of the district, saying that they are expected to be at work today. Zorn sent the memo to members of SEIU Local 925 and the Longview Classified Public Employees Association, saying that they should report for work this morning. In the memo, Zorn says that there was an “expectation” that year-round employees would report for work, expect for leave that was previously approved. He says that they have been allowing those employees to use accrued personal leave or vacation leave to excuse their absences. Zorn now says that he has determined that “it is critical for the success of the 2018-2019 school year that year-round employees return to work.” He says those employees need to come to work today, or those employees could lose pay for not worked, they could lose health benefits, and they could be subject to “progressive discipline.” Zorn says that any additional time off would need to be approved in advance, and only under “exceptional circumstances.” Employees that do not get this permission would be considered as absent without leave. He says that the district remains committed to bargaining in good faith, but he also says that they need to be able to “hit the ground running” when school finally starts. In response, SEIU Local 925 state’s that Zorn’s order is “wrong on so many levels,” and that they should stand with teachers. They say that each union member needs to make their own decisions, with the threat of discipline. SEIU Local 925 says that they will fight any action that the district takes against union members.

Meanwhile, the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council is announcing that the Longview Teacher Strike has been “sanctioned” by the organizations, making a call to all unions to support the LEA, the SEIU and the LCPEA in any way possible. CLC officials also say that this means that no union members of any sort will be crossing any picket lines. The National Education Association is also coming out in support of Longview teachers, as NEA President Lily Eskelen Garcia sent a letter of support and backing to LEA President Ray Clift. She says that the “brave and persistent efforts” of LEA members will help ensure that LEA members are treated fairly, and that Longview students will get the schools that they deserve.

LEA members plan to be picketing the School District offices, starting at 8 am, and there’s also a Longview Solidarity Rally and March planned for this afternoon at 2 pm, to be held at Martin’s Dock. Organizers say that they plan to be “loud and proud,” hoping that everyone will “make a splash with purple and red.” Teachers in the Evergreen, Washougal and Hockinson School Districts also remain on strike.