At 8:30 this morning, members of the Longview Education Association plan to meet at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea, and then they will begin a strike against the Longview School District. After a full day of negotiation, LEA members met yesterday afternoon to review a revised offer from Longview Schools. A proposed four-percent pay raise was eventually increased to 6.9 percent, while the LEA counter-offered with an 11 percent raise. That was down one percentage point from their previous request. The district offer was overwhelmingly rejected by the union membership. LEA President Ray Clift issued a statement, saying that members turned out in large numbers, with an overwhelming rejection of the contract offer. He says that the membership strongly supported a work stoppage, which will begin this morning. Clift says that they will stay out until “an acceptable contract resolution is reached.” He says that compensation is the primary issue, saying that the money coming from the “McCleary Fix” should go to teacher salaries. Clift also says that they’re “appalled” that the district is refusing to negotiate with the unions for classified and secretarial staff.

District officials say that they’re “disappointed” over the decision by the LEA; District Communications Director Rick Parrish says that the offer presented would still make Longview teachers the highest-paid in the county, with an average salary of $69,999 per year. He also says that the offer from the district represents salary increases of 14 percent to nearly 17 percent in the past two years. Parrish says that negotiations will resume on the 27th, just two days before the start of school. Under an agreement between the union and the school district, coaches will be allowed to work with students while on strike, as fall sports programs continue. Parrish says that the offer of continuing to pay the highest salaries in the county shows how the district “appreciates and values our teachers.”