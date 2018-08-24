The strike by the Longview Education Association enters its second day today, starting off yesterday with hundreds of red-clad teachers heading to the picket line. District secretaries and classified employees also joined the LEA on the picket line, as the teachers strike for higher pay. The Longview School District is making a response, sending letters to families in the school district, an effort to relay the district’s side of the issue to the community at large. That letter stirred responses from the teachers, including a marked-up version that’s been posted on Facebook, with point-by-point-commentary on each of the claims that the district puts forward in its letter.

There’s also a special meeting of the Longview School Board set for noon today, where they plan to go into an executive session on potential litigation. After the closed session, the Board plans to return to open session to take action on a resolution “to address imminent strike action.” The resolution would give the board authority to suspend district policies and rules. Access to school facilities would be limited, and the resolution would “require certain consequences for unauthorized absences.” The Superintendent would be allowed to “take legal steps necessary to end the strike,” and also authorizes the hiring of temporary security personnel, non-instructional support staff and consultants. The meeting is being held in the Longview School Board meeting room, located in the District Administrative Offices, located at 2715 Lilac Street in Longview.

Longview isn’t the only school district in the area that’s having these kind of issues; teachers in the Evergreen and Battle Ground school districts have overwhelmingly voted to strike, while teachers in the Centralia School District picketed the most recent Centralia School Board meeting. Contract negotiations are continuing in the Kalama School District, where the Kalama Education Association reports that “progress is being made.”