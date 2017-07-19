A juvenile male is in custody, after being found inside of a home in Kelso that wasn’t his. Around a quarter after 5 yesterday, a call came into 911 from a house on 4th Avenue in Kelso, with the caller reporting that there was a strange man inside the house, lying on the couch. The caller says that they didn’t know who the person was, though they did say that it looked like the man was intoxicated. When the man was questioned about being in the house, he reportedly said that he thought it was “just a place to stay.” When officers ran the ID check, they found that the juvenile had an outstanding felony warrant. The 17 year-old is now being held on that felony warrant.