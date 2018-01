Details are now coming out about last Friday morning’s car-versus-pedestrian collision at 28th and Washington Way. Longview Police say that Damien West-Webber, 14, of Longview was injured at about 7:20 last Friday morning, as he was in the crosswalk on Washington Way at 28th. LPD reports that West-Webber was injured when the driver of a truck failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk; West-Webber was taken to St. John Medical Center, then was transferred to another facility. His condition has not been updated this morning. Police continue to investigate the collision, but they have not reported on any charges.