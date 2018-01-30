A 16-year-old Longview boy continues to recover from the injuries he received in a shooting early Sunday morning in Longview. DeShawn Watson was shot in the torso in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue in Longview around 1 am Sunday. Watson is listed in stable condition this morning at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Watson’s mother Teressa Layman told the Daily News that her son’s right lung was damaged by the bullet and that the trauma team at Southwest saved her son.

The investigation into the shooting continues and police are still hoping to interview another teen that was involved. Watson has told officers that the shooting was accidental.