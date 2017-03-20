19th District Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen plans to hold a Telephone Town Hall this evening, starting at 6 pm. Walsh says that the “community conversation” will be similar to a call-in talk radio show, and will last an hour. Walsh says that he’s looking forward to talking with his constituents, providing updates on the Legislative session, local issues, and the state as a whole. If you would like to take part, call 360-682-3579 before 6 pm, and then press the star key to get in to ask questions. Walsh says that he plans to hold in-person Town Halls later in the year, after the Legislative session is over.