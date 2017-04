You have a chance to share your thoughts and opinions with Southwest Washington’s Congressional Representative in a Telephone Town Hall that’s planned for this evening. The live Telephone Town Hall with Jaime Herrera Beutler will happen between 6 and 7:30 this evening, where you’ll have an opportunity to talk about health care, taxes, the economy or “whatever else.” Beutler says that these Telephone Town Halls are a great way to connect with constituents, especially those who might be in rural areas, and might not be able to get in for a live Town Hall event. You can sign up for tonight’s Telephone Town Hall by going to Beutler’s Congressional web page, or by calling 360-695-6292.