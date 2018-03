Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is hosting another Telephone Town Hall session this evening, and she also has another one planned for next Wednesday, as well. You’re invited to join the Congresswoman to talk about tolling, tax cuts, and other topics that might be on your mind. Today’s Telephone Town Hall is scheduled to run from 5:25 to 6:25 pm; you can register to be part of the event by calling Beutler’s office in Vancouver at 360-695-6292, or you can just join in by calling 1-877-229-8493, and then use the passcode 116365. Next Wednesday’s event is scheduled to go from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.