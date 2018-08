Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is holding a Telephone Town Hall this evening, planning to talk about things like tolling on I-5, protection of Medicare and Medicaid, jobs, taxes, or anything that is on the mind of constituents. The Telephone Town Hall is scheduled to go from 5:25 to 6:25 pm, and will start with Beutler giving a brief update on the current happenings in Congress. Following that, Beutler will field questions from the callers. To get placed on the call, contact Beutler’s Vancouver office by calling 360-695-6292; you can also call 1-877-229-8493 and then use the passcode 116365 to join the conversation.