Legislators from the 19th and 20th Districts are planning to hold Telephone Town Hall meetings this evening. 19th District Senator Dean Takko and Representative Brian Blake place to meet telephonically with citizens between 6:05 and 7:05 this evening, with calls going out to thousands of homes in the 19th Legislative District. Takko and Blake both say that this will be an opportunity to ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, health care, public safety, transportation and more. If you don’t get a call, you can get in by dialing 877-228-8493, and enter the ID code 116278. The Town Hall will also be live-streamed at teleforumonline.com.

20th District Senator John Braun will be joined by Representatives Ed Orcutt and Richard DeBolt in a “community conversation” that’s set to run from 6 to 7 pm today. Braun, Orcutt and DeBolt will be available to answer questions, and will also provide their perspectives on the 2017 Legislative session. You can all 360-209-6593 to listen in, and then press the star key if you would like to ask a question. Anyone interested can take part.