Three local fire agencies responded to the TEMCO grain-handling facility at the Port of Kalama yesterday morning, after a fire was reported in a conveyor belt. Employees called 911 shortly after 9 yesterday, after several people reported the smell of burning rubber. Cowlitz Fire District 5 out of Kalama responded, along with District 1 out of Woodland and Tower number 29 out of Clark County. The fire was located and extinguished quickly, but firefighters remained on the scene until around noon, to make sure that there weren’t any other hot spots or re-kindles. It’s speculated that a bearing overheated, which then caused the rubber conveyor to catch fire. Officials with TEMCO say that a portion of the facility will be closed while an investigation is done and repairs are completed; they also say that overall operations should not be affected.