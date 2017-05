More than 40 firefighters responded to the Temco grain elevator yesterday afternoon, when a smoky fire was reported at about 12:20 pm. The first fire call came in at 12:22 yesterday afternoon; Chief Vic Leatzow with Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama immediately called in a second alarm as his agency pulled out and saw the column of smoke from the facility. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue in Kelso responded, along with Fire District 1 in Woodland, Longview Fire, Clark Fire units from Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield, a fire boat from Scappoose and an engine from Rainier. Leatzow says that the fire was in the barge offload tower, which had a barge moored underneath it when the fire broke out. A tug was able to move that barge away, as they started fighting the fire. The fire was out at 1:42 pm, and the facility was turned back over to Temco shortly after 4 pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; there’s no word yet on the amount of damage done, or how the fire might affect operations.