St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss is announcing his departure, after 27 years with the department. Moss made the announcement on Tuesday, at a City Council work session. Word about Moss’ departure leaked out, and Moss followed up with a public statement, saying that he plans to step down on July 31st. Moss says that he will be taking a job with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the police training school that’s run out of Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Moss will work as a leadership training coordinator. Moss says that this is a “natural fit” for him. Moss says that it’s been a “great ride” in St. Helens; city staff is now beginning the process of advertising the open position, with announcements being posted both internally and externally.