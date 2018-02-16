The Weather Service says that we need to get ready for the coldest weather of the season, with the possibility of low-level snow by Sunday. Snow levels are dropping in the Cascades; there’s a warning about severe driving conditions, starting today. Forecasters say that between three and seven inches of show is expected to fall above 3,000 feet today. Tomorrow, the snow level goes up to 4,000 feet, but eight inches of snow is expected between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, as much as 16 inches of snow could fall. Another four to eight inches of snow is expected above 3,000 feet on Sunday.

They also say that snow levels could fall as low as 1,000 feet on Sunday, coming in the afternoon and evening. The Weather Service says that only light accumulations are expected, but they don’t know exactly where the snow will fall. The bigger issue could be black ice, as overnight lows drop into the 20’s on Sunday and into early next week. They say that black ice could be “problematic” Sunday night and into Monday morning. More accurate predictions are possible as we move closer to Sunday.