Forecasters say that we need to be ready for the possibility of some low-level snow today, with several inches possible in the local area. A Winter Weather Advisory covers the area today and tomorrow morning. The Weather Service says that we should see a mix of snow and rain this morning, with little or no accumulation expected. As we move into the afternoon and evening, the snow is expected to increase, and will start to stick. They say that we could see one to three inches on the valley floors later today, and up to four inches in the hills around the area. This snow band will travel from south to north, and they say that the evening commute could be affected. If and when the snow arrives, it could hang around for a while, as overnight lows are expected to be in the 20’s through Thursday night.