Kelso Police report making arrests in connection with a Wednesday night vandalism incident at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema. Around 10 minutes to 9 pm on Wednesday night, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming out of the theater, which is now being leased by a group that’s planning for haunted houses inside the building in October. They didn’t find a fire, but they find that several fog machines had been turned on. It was also discovered that the building had been extensively vandalized, with slurs and epithets spray-painted onto the walls; American flags were left lying around, including one that had been wrapped around the handle of a broom, and then was shoved into a wall. Other sheetrock walls were damaged, props and pieces of sets were damaged, and fire extinguishers had been set off through the entire building. It’s estimated that the damage is in excess of ten thousand dollars, but the theater company says that no plans are changed for their upcoming production. They do plan to have cleanup parties over the next two weekends, and volunteers will be welcome to come by and help. After word of the vandalism got out, KPD reported getting several tips from citizens, leading them to three juveniles who were arrested, and are now being held at the Cowlitz Juvenile Services Center. Names and ages are not being released at this time.