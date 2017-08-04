Kelso Police report making arrests in connection with a Wednesday night vandalism incident at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema. Around 10 minutes to 9 pm on Wednesday night, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming out of the theater, which is now being leased by a group that’s planning for haunted houses inside the building in October. They didn’t find a fire, but they find that several fog machines had been turned on. It was also discovered that the building had been extensively vandalized, with slurs and epithets spray-painted onto the walls; American flags were left lying around, including one that had been wrapped around the handle of a broom, and then was shoved into a wall. Other sheetrock walls were damaged, props and pieces of sets were damaged, and fire extinguishers had been set off through the entire building. It’s estimated that the damage is in excess of ten thousand dollars, but the theater company says that no plans are changed for their upcoming production. They do plan to have cleanup parties over the next two weekends, and volunteers will be welcome to come by and help. After word of the vandalism got out, KPD reported getting several tips from citizens, leading them to three juveniles who were arrested, and are now being held at the Cowlitz Juvenile Services Center. Names and ages are not being released at this time.
Theater Vandalized
Posted on 4th August 2017 at 08:45
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta