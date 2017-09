Kelso Police are posting photos on Facebook, asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect. Last Sunday morning at about 10:45 am, a man reported that his wallet had been stolen at a convenience store. The store’s security video reportedly shows the suspect “getting control” of the man’s wallet, and then he leaves the store. Four separate photos are being shared at this time; if you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Kelso Police at 360-423-1270.