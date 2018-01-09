The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports making six arrests, while also recovering a large amount of stolen material in a sting operation that was conducted last week. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson reports that the case got started on December 8th of last year, when a large home burglary was reported at a home on Laurelwood Road. Several weeks later, a check with a pawn shop in Longview turned up leads that led to the arrests. Terry Wyle, 61, of South Beach, Oregon reported finding some of his stolen goods at the pawn shop; a check at that shop to the identification of one of the suspects. Investigators found other stolen items for sale on social media sites, and they set up meetings to “buy” some of these items. On January 2nd, David Glenn Barker, 33, and Daniel Fredrick Gomez, 43, of Rainier were arrested in the buy-bust operation, a truck was seized, and other stolen items were recovered. Detectives followed up the arrests with a search warrant at Gomez’ home on Lindberg Road, which had previously been watched by the Columbia Enforcement Narcotics Team. Stolen property valued at more than $10,000 was recovered, while Desiree Kristine Kaufmann, 27, and Vanessa Jeanette Zamora, 33, of Rainier were arrested. A three year-old inside the house was turned over to the Department of Health Services. Continued investigation led to the arrests of Rebecca Lynn Wynn, 30, and Bruce Dylan Arquette, 22, of Rainier. The investigation is continuing.