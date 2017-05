Paul Michael Potter, 36, of Kelso is under arrest after a brief standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies. Around 1:30 yesterday afternoon, were called about an identity theft case, involving Potter as the suspect. Around 4 pm, Deputies went to a residence in the 500 block of Yew Street, following up on this investigation. They say that they could see Potter inside the home when they arrived, but he refused to respond to them. Deputies tried to make contact, but he refused to respond. They backed away as additional units were called in and a search warrant was requested. After a few minutes, Potter apparently changed his mind, and gave up peacefully. He’s currently begin held without bail on a charge of second-degree theft.