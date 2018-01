The monthly program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum happens this evening, continuing with the tradition of museum staff sharing their favorite additions to the museum collection over the past year. They say that a number of artifacts and photos that were added over the past 12 months. Some of the things that will be shared include a memoir from a radar officer who served on a B-29 Superfortress, “newly-found” gear used by local mill workers, photos from the Headquarters train barn, new artwork, and a special Daily News section that is filled with “cool photos.” The program starts at 7 pm in the museum on Allen Street in Kelso; it’s free and open to all.