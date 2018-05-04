Three weeks after a serious car crash near Goble, a German Shepherd that was missing after the collision has been reunited with his family. “Thor” was missing after the crash on Highway 30 next to Neer City Road back on April 7th, a collision that sent four people to the hospital. A public alert went out after they discovered that Thor was missing after the crash, with people checking the Goble area to try and help find the dog. On Tuesday, April 24th, the Justis family in St. Helens got a call that Thor had been spotted in the Rainier area, and they reported the sighting to law enforcement. Thor was missing for 17 days, and lost 24 pounds during that time. He also had an injured front leg, most likely from a harness that was wrapped around it at the time of the crash. The Justis family says that Thor will need additional veterinary visits to treat his leg injury, but they also say that he’s happy to be home with his brother and his sister.