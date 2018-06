It looks like the newly-reconstituted Clatskanie School Board could be reversing a previous vote, looking at the possibility of offering a new contract to Brad Thorud, the Principal at Clatskanie Elementary School. With four new members on the five-person panel, the Clatskanie School Board met last night, starting with a line-by-line review of the district’s $11.5 million budget for the coming school year. The turmoil involving Thorud and the departure of most members put the board behind on its budget process. After that budget review, the board went into executive session; on the return to the open meeting, there was a vote to appoint new board members Kara Harris and Kathy Engel to work with Interim Superintendent Jim Carlile to negotiate a new contract with Thorud. A previous decision to cancel Thorud’s contract led to a community revolt, leading to the resignation of one school board member, and the recall of two others.