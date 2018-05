There’s a timely workshop on the prevention of school violence being offered this afternoon and evening in Kelso, presented by the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Organization. The program is titled “Threat Assessment as a Means of Preventing School Violence,” and will run from 4 to 7 pm today in the Kelso High School Auditorium. GRBHO officials say that they’re inviting school and community leaders to this workshop, to continue the national discussion on school violence. Another goal of the workshop is to relay an understanding of an “effective school threat assessment program.” Arthur J. Kelly the third will be the presenter; they say that he has an extensive background in law enforcement, currently working as a consultant in Public Safety. The retired chief has worked as a “subject matter expert” for a number of state and federal agencies, and has co-authored several works on threat assessment and prevention of “targeted violence.” Today’s workshop is free, but they would like you to RSVP; learn more by going to greatriversbho.org.