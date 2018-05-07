A 15 year-old male student at Toutle Lake High School will spend a month in detention, sentenced for making threats to “shoot up the school” in February of this year. The Daily News reports that the teen was arrested in March, after the threats surfaced. In court, the teen says that he made the statements as “jokes,” to try and help him cope with his depression and PTSD. Results of a mental health evaluation were presented in court, showing that the teen does have depression, which included thoughts of homicide and “a moderate occurrence of a major depressive disorders.” The teen claims to have no desire to injure anyone, and firearms that had been in his house have been removed. Along with the detention, the teen will have 12 months of probation, and he will also have to complete 60 hours of community service.