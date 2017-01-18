If you’ve ever wondered how you should react if you’re caught in an active shooting or terrorist event, Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson plans to offer a civilian training seminar, titled “Surviving an Active Threat: A Civilian Response.” Nelson says that with the number of terror and “active killer” events, there’s more need than ever for the public to have this kind of knowledge. He says that they’re offering this training for citizens to learn how to prepare themselves and their families in the event that they have to face an active threat at the grocery store, at school or some other public place. This is classroom-based training, using real-world examples and responses to active threat events, also giving you a chance to experience different survival methods when facing an active threat. “Surviving an Active Threat” training will be offered on Saturday, February 18th, going from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Events Center. There is a nominal fee to attend, and lunch will be served. Registration is limited to the first 50 people; call Deputy Jordan Spencer at 577-5092 to get signed up.
Posted on 18th January 2017 at 05:06
