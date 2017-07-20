They continue to “Celebrate the Decades” at this evening’s Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert at the Lake. The Beatles tribute band “Crème Tangerine” will be playing at tonight’s show, which will start at 6 pm on the bandstand at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea. Bring your low-back chairs and your picnic dinner to enjoy the show; concession booths will also be set up.

The Columbia County Fair opens today and runs through Sunday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, located just west of St. Helens on Bachelor Flats Road.