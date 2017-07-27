As we head toward the season-ending picnic for the Summer Reading Program next week, there’s still a fun teen event planned for this evening at the Longview Public Library. At 6 pm, local middle and high schoolers are invited to come and take part in the Blanket Fort Party, using blankets and furniture to build a big fort, and then they’ll crawl inside to find pizza and games. The “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program wraps up next week with the Summer Reading Picnic, set for 6 pm on Wednesday, the 2nd at the Longview Library.

Celebrate the decade of the 70’s at tonight’s Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert at the Lake, which will feature “Dancehall Days.” The free concert at Martin’s Dock begins at 6 pm; bring your low-backed chairs and your dinner picnic, or you can buy a tasty meal from the Lions and the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

“The Hollywood Squares” perform this evening on the waterfront in Saint Helens, as the 13 Nights on the River concert series continues. The open-air market starts at 4 pm, and will be open until 9 pm; the mustic starts at 6:30 pm. Admission is free.

Stageworks Northwest opens “Twelfth Night or Whatever” on Thursday night, with shows running this weekend and next weekend. Jared Cox directs the debut performance of the Cross Gartered Shakespeare Company, presenting the Bard’s offbeat romantic comedy. This will also be a “pay-what-you-will” admission, with donations of your own choice being taken at the door. Performances are set for 7:30 pm tonight, tomorrow and Saturday, along with a 2 pm Saturday matinee. Get details on the Stageworks Northwest web page.

Thursday is Military Appreciation Night at the Cowlitz County Fair, as veterans and active duty military personnel can get free admission to tonight’s opening of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo. Just show your active duty, retired military or valid veterans ID at the Rodeo Ticket Booth to get your free ticket. The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo starts at 7 pm this evening, with go-round also set for 7 pm tomorrow and Saturday night.