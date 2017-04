They started with moment of silence, a few tears and commemorative badges honoring “The King,” Arnold Palmer, at the beginning of the 81st annual Masters Golf Tournament, which is now under way at Augusta National…..The Mariners are now 0-3 in the 2017 campaign, after George Springer hit a three-run jack in the 13th inning last night, giving the Houston Astros a 5-3 walk-off win. They wrap up the four-game series this evening, KLOG coverage starting at 4 pm…..The Portland Trailblazers get back into action tonight, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center, coverage on 101.5 The Wave starts at 6:35 pm…..Seahawks GM John Schneider confirms that there have ben trade talks involving CB Richard Sherman, but he doesn’t think they’ll go anywhere.