James Paxton shut down the Houston Astros yesterday, as the Mariners get a 4-1 win to close out this road trip. Paxton struck out seven and gave up six hits in the game, which is his fourth win in a row. Seattle comes home to Safeco Field to open a four-game set against the NY Yankees, KLOG coverage started at 6 pm……Coming back from the All-Star break, the Cowlitz Black Bears apparently left their bats at home, picking up only four singles in last night’s loss to the Port Angeles Lefties. The two teams meet again tonight up in Port Angeles…..Hilander Dental finished the regular American Legion season on a high note, picking up a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Camas last night. Hilander Dental now heads to state, which starts this weekend at Shadle Park HS in Spokane.