Details about a fatal collision that took place last Thursday night in downtown Longview are just now coming out. It’s now being reported that a 60 year-old woman was hit and killed at about 10 pm last Thursday night, a collision that took place in the 700 block of 15th Avenue. Names of those involved and the details of the crash have not yet been disclosed; it is reported that the woman was wearing dark clothing, and was apparently crossing the street outside of the crosswalk. Authorities have a tentative identity on the woman, but no names are being released until all next of kin are notified.
Thursday Night Fatal
Posted on 12th July 2017 at 08:40
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta