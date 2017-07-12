Details about a fatal collision that took place last Thursday night in downtown Longview are just now coming out. It’s now being reported that a 60 year-old woman was hit and killed at about 10 pm last Thursday night, a collision that took place in the 700 block of 15th Avenue. Names of those involved and the details of the crash have not yet been disclosed; it is reported that the woman was wearing dark clothing, and was apparently crossing the street outside of the crosswalk. Authorities have a tentative identity on the woman, but no names are being released until all next of kin are notified.