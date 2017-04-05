Two suspects in a murder that took place earlier this week at a home between Tenino and Bucoda were arrested early yesterday morning in Longview. The case got started around 4 pm on Monday, when the body of Robin Lynn Tingle, 60, was found in her home, just off State Route 507. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says that Tingle’s son, Roan Littlemoon, 23, and Sabrina Anderson, 18, were seen leaving the house around noon on Monday. Based on evidence at the scene, Littlemoon and Anderson were identified as the suspects, and an alert went out. Around 2 am yesterday, the car that the couple was driving was found parked at a business on 15th Avenue in Longview; then at about 8:50 yesterday morning, a Longview Police Officer reportedly saw Littlemoon in the parking lot of the 15th Avenue Safeway. Other officers were called in, converging on the area and arresting both people. Both were turned over to Thurston County Deputies; Littlemoon is now being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Anderson is not listed as being in custody at this time.