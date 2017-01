A series of meetings on the Draft Environmental Impact Statementa for the Department of Natural Resources’ Sustainable Harvest Calculation on state-owned forest lands is starting today, along with input on proposed Marbled Murrelet habitat. This Sustainable Harvest Calculation will help determine the amount of timber that DNR can harvest from Western Washington state forests between 2015 and 2024. Today’s meeting is being held in Sedro Wooley, followed by similar events on the 12th in Seattle, on the 17th in Port Angeles, and on the 19th in Cathlamet. Full details are available on the DNR web page.