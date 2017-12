Colby Gregory Carr, 31, is being charged with third-degree theft after he was identified as the person who stole a tip jar from a restaurant on 15th Avenue. This incident was reported just after 3 pm on Friday, at Minami Teriyaki on 15th Avenue. Employees say that Carr stole the tip jar as he left that building, but other customers helped to stop him less than a block away. He was arrested by Longview Police, and is now being held on bail of $1,000. It’s reported that there was just over $16 in the tip jar.